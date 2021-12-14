Artisan Christmas Market returning to town on Thursday

Ballymena’s Christmas Market filled with local food, crafts and gifts and seasonal live music performances, in association with Ballymena BID, will take place on Greenvale Street from Thursday to Sunday, December 16 to 19.

Opening hours will be (Thursday, Friday and Saturday from 10am – 6pm and on Sunday from 1pm – 6pm.

Mayor, Cr William McCaughey said: “Share the festive season with our amazing local traders by celebrating and supporting local this Christmas.”

Mid and East Antrim hosts a Season to Celebrate