Artisan Christmas Market returning to town on Thursday

The artisan market showcasing the finest of local fayre will be returning to Ballymena town centre from this Thursday, December 16.

By Elinor Glynn
Tuesday, 14th December 2021, 8:07 am

Ballymena’s Christmas Market filled with local food, crafts and gifts and seasonal live music performances, in association with Ballymena BID, will take place on Greenvale Street from Thursday to Sunday, December 16 to 19.

Opening hours will be (Thursday, Friday and Saturday from 10am – 6pm and on Sunday from 1pm – 6pm.

Mayor, Cr William McCaughey said: “Share the festive season with our amazing local traders by celebrating and supporting local this Christmas.”

Mid and East Antrim hosts a Season to Celebrate

For more information on more festive events taking place in the boorugh this festive season visit the website at www.midandeastantrim.gov.uk/Christmas

