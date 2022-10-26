Organised by Mid and East Antrim Borough Council, the event takes place on Sunday (October 30) from 2pm-4.30pm and is part of the annual Larne Arts Festival.

A spokesperson for the local authority said: “Members of the public are welcome to watch the artists at work as they create what will be incredible pieces of art. There is fantastic line up of artists including FGB, Emic, Codo, Wee Nuls, Alana McDowell and Rob Hilken. DJ Mark Dobbin will also be performing at what promises to be a relaxed creative afternoon.

“Various art workshops also took place throughout August and September as part of the Larne Arts Festival. Over 200 people of all ages participated in learning new skills across various art forms at a wide range of innovative workshops.

Council, in partnership with members of Larne Renovation Generation, helped facilitate a street art masterclass with Year 13 Art students from Larne Grammar.

“In addition, council in partnership with members of Larne Renovation Generation, helped facilitate a street art masterclass with Year 13 Art students from Larne Grammar. Students learnt specific graffiti art techniques and created an amazing piece of artwork throughout a two-hour arts session.”

Advertisement