Arts centres partner with Cinemagic for free family film screenings in aid of Foodbanks

Roe Valley Arts Centre and Flowerfield Arts Centre have teamed up with Cinemagic for two special film screenings, which will support the vital work of local Foodbanks.

This Saturday, (September 9), Roe Valley Arts Centre will screen The Big Bad Fox and Other Tales. This heart-warming animated film turns farm life upside down as it introduces you to a quirky cast of characters. Meet a fox with unexpected motherly instincts, a rabbit who takes on stork duties, and a duck with a Christmas dream. In this uproarious tale, the tranquil countryside isn’t quite what it seems.

On Saturday, September 23, Flowerfield Arts Centre will screen Ernest and Celestine. In this enchanting, animated tale two unlikely companions, a young mouse named Celestine and a gentle bear named Ernest, embark on an extraordinary adventure. As they evade the watchful eyes of the law, their heart-warming friendship blossoms, challenging the norms of their world.

Audience members are asked to bring along non-perishable food and other essential items which will be distributed to local families instead of paying an entry fee. Pre-book tickets by going to www.wegottickets.com/cinemagic or www.roevalleyarts.com/www.flowerfield.org and bring along your foodbank items on the day. Please note tickets must be pre-booked in advance to avoid disappointment.

Claire Shaw, Press and Marketing Officer at Cinemagic, Jessica Pinder, Cinemagic Volunteer and Joanne McCracken, Causeway Foodbank pictured at Flowerfield Arts Centre. Credit Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council

Foodbanks would be particularly grateful to receive - tinned sweetcorn, UHT milk, jam, fruit juice, coffee, super noodles, men’s razors & shaving gel, ladies’ deodorant. Please check that items are in date and have an expiry of 1-3 months.