Asda Ballyclare colleagues celebrate 215 years of service

Heather Robinson, Trevor Wilson and Helen Gault have each clocked up 35 years, while Norma McGuinness and Mildred McMaster have reached their 30-year milestone. Lesley Buchanan and Elaine Kinlough have been recognised for 25 years of service.

In total 57 Asda colleagues across Northern Ireland received ‘Big Anniversary’ recognition for service up to 2021. When combined, this equates to a huge 1,640 years worked by colleagues, section leaders and managers from 13 NI stores, including Asda Living.

Congratulating the 2021 award recipients, George Rankin, Senior Director for Asda Northern Ireland, said: “Our ‘Big Anniversary’ is a chance to celebrate our wonderful colleagues who make our stores special places to shop, year in and year out.

Norma McGuinness, Heather Robinson, Trevor Wilson, Mildred McMaster, Lesley Buchanan, Helen Gault, George Rankin and Elaine Kinlough.

“They never cease going the extra mile and their resilience, commitment, support and dedication to our customers continues to shine through. We’re enormously proud of our team and are delighted to recognise them for both their individual and team efforts.

“Their collective years of service is also outstanding. A huge well done to everyone for reaching such impressive milestones – and here’s to many more!”

Asda Ballyclare colleague, Heather Robinson, added: “Along with the rest of our team, I was delighted to attend the Big Anniversary celebration event. It was a wonderful opportunity to have some fun, congratulate each other, and reflect on all of the great memories we’ve shared over the years with Asda.”