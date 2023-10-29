Asda has announced it is bringing back its popular cafe Winter Warmer £1 meal deal across Northern Ireland for people aged over 60.

From November 1 until the end of February, Asda is offering people aged 60 and over the chance to enjoy soup, a roll and unlimited tea and coffee for just £1 in any of Asda’s cafés.

The retailer first launched Winter Warmers in November 2022 for two months in a bid to support older customers who were disproportionately affected by the spiralling living costs, with 65- to 74-year-olds experiencing a £163 year-on-year drop in disposable income in August 2022.

The offer will be available all day, every day and will run alongside the Kids Eat for £1 offer.

Asda brings back its soup, roll and unlimited tea and coffee for just £1 for the over 60s this winter. Pictue: Asda