Asda brings back £1 Winter Warmer cafe initiative for over 60s
and live on Freeview channel 276
From November 1 until the end of February, Asda is offering people aged 60 and over the chance to enjoy soup, a roll and unlimited tea and coffee for just £1 in any of Asda’s cafés.
The retailer first launched Winter Warmers in November 2022 for two months in a bid to support older customers who were disproportionately affected by the spiralling living costs, with 65- to 74-year-olds experiencing a £163 year-on-year drop in disposable income in August 2022.
Advertisement
Advertisement
The offer will be available all day, every day and will run alongside the Kids Eat for £1 offer.
The latest figures from Asda’s income tracker reveal that 40 per cent of the lowest earning households are still experiencing negative disposable income in September, meaning that their income does not cover what they need to spend on bills and other essentials.