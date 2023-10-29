Register
BREAKING
UK calls for 'pause' in Israel-Hamas conflict but rejects ceasefire
Boris Johnson reveals he is joining GB News
Israel warns civilians as it plans to launch ground offensive
NHS waiting lists could reach 8m by next summer
Senior Tory names himself as MP arrested on suspicion of rape
1.7m people could have dementia in the UK by 2040

Asda brings back £1 Winter Warmer cafe initiative for over 60s

Asda has announced it is bringing back its popular cafe Winter Warmer £1 meal deal across Northern Ireland for people aged over 60.
By Valerie Martin
Published 29th Oct 2023, 09:51 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

From November 1 until the end of February, Asda is offering people aged 60 and over the chance to enjoy soup, a roll and unlimited tea and coffee for just £1 in any of Asda’s cafés.

The retailer first launched Winter Warmers in November 2022 for two months in a bid to support older customers who were disproportionately affected by the spiralling living costs, with 65- to 74-year-olds experiencing a £163 year-on-year drop in disposable income in August 2022.

The offer will be available all day, every day and will run alongside the Kids Eat for £1 offer.

Most Popular
Asda brings back its soup, roll and unlimited tea and coffee for just £1 for the over 60s this winter. Pictue: AsdaAsda brings back its soup, roll and unlimited tea and coffee for just £1 for the over 60s this winter. Pictue: Asda
Asda brings back its soup, roll and unlimited tea and coffee for just £1 for the over 60s this winter. Pictue: Asda

The latest figures from Asda’s income tracker reveal that 40 per cent of the lowest earning households are still experiencing negative disposable income in September, meaning that their income does not cover what they need to spend on bills and other essentials.

Related topics:ASDANorthern Ireland