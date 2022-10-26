Asda Cookstown ‘steps it up’ and raises almost £3,000 for Tickled Pink

Staff hosted a variety of activities throughout the month of October in support of Tickled Pink, including a collection in store and sponsored walk.

As part of a campaign to mark Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Asda Tickled Pink is on a mission to show NI customers how checking their boobs, pecs and chests can be as normal as their Asda shop.

Now in its 26th year, the Asda Tickled Pink campaign aims to raise awareness and funds for Breast Cancer charities – Breast Cancer Now and CoppaFeel! This year, the focus is to disrupt customers doing their shopping with important reminders that all men and women should become Real Self-Checkers – this includes pink till receipts, point of sale with real case studies, signs and symptoms leaflets, and a large car park banner.

Asda Cookstown Store Community Champion Janice Gibson chatting with Alan Hanna.

The annual campaign is the longest running UK charity partnership and over the past 26 years has raised over £77million to date.

During their collection, Janice Gibson, Community Champion at Asda Cookstown, handed out Tickled Pink leaflets and decorated the store with Tickled Pink themed banners and balloons, they even had a selfie frame for customers to interact with.

