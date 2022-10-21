Asda Larne Community Champion, Catherine McCallion recently hosted a fancy dress day in store and colleagues from all departments got involved.

Catherine gave it her all as she dressed up in an inflatable turkey costume, complete with pink accessories, as did Mandy Linton, a front end colleague from the store, who dressed up as an inflatable pink flamingo.

The store was decorated with Tickled Pink branding including bunting, balloons, and banners. The team even encouraged customers to get involved in a tombola to raise vital funds for the campaign.

Colleagues showing their support for the Tickled Pink effort.

As part of a campaign to mark Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Asda Tickled Pink is on a mission to show NI customers how checking their breasts, pecs and chests can be as normal as their Asda shop.

Now in its 26th year, the campaign aims to raise awareness and funds for breast cancer charities – Breast Cancer Now and CoppaFeel! This year, the focus is to disrupt customers doing their shopping with important reminders that all men and women should become Real Self-Checkers – this includes pink till receipts, point of sale with real case studies, signs and symptoms leaflets, and a large car park banner.

The annual campaign is the longest running UK charity partnership and over the past 26 years has raised over £77million to date.

Commenting on the charity effort, Catherine McCallion said: “We had a fantastic morning raising awareness and vital funds for Asda Tickled Pink!

“It was great to see a buzz in the store for such a worthy cause, the Asda Larne family were more than keen to get involved in this years’ Tickled Pink activity and we had a great laugh, especially when Mandy and I dressed up in our inflatable costumes.