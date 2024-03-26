Asda Larne’s 'egg-cellent' Easter fundraising support for National Autistic Society NI

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The donation will form part of the charity’s Easter event for families with autistic children and will include a fun Easter egg hunt for all members of the family to enjoy.

The National Autistic Society NI offers specialist help, information, and care across Northern Ireland for autistic children and adults, as well as their families. The organisation’s invaluable services include support in the home, short breaks and respite, social groups, relationship and health education, and parent groups for families across Northern Ireland.

The Larne and Carrickfergus branch, which is based in Whitehead and facilitates families across Mid and East Antrim, runs a range of activities including junior and senior youth clubs, a social group for 16–18-year-olds, and a sensory squad for ages 6 and under.

Ashleigh Stewart, Volunteer at National Autistic Society NI, said: “We are delighted to receive a generous donation of Easter eggs from Asda Larne to give the kids a fun Easter event treat this year. The lovely Asda team have continued to support us in our fundraising endeavours over the years, including selection box donations at Christmas and many tea and coffee donations.

“We’re so appreciative of the support and know that this will make a difference through providing a fun, safe space for families to come together and celebrate Easter with their kids.”

Gail Caldwell, Community Champion at Asda Larne added: “The National Autistic Society provides such valuable services to families across Northern Ireland, and we are delighted to help support them. We were able to donate a number of Easter eggs for their upcoming event and we wish the team all the best for the big day.

