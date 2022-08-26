Asda Larne’s Mandy is ‘one in a million’

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mandy has made a huge impact on the store, with many customers providing feedback about her exceptional service.

One customer left a letter to thank Mandy for helping her husband.

She said: “Mandy has a great personality; she is such a happy and helpful person.

Asda Larne colleague, Mandy Linton celebrates 12 years of top-class service.

“She helped my husband download the new Asda Rewards app on his phone and she even showed him how to set it up so that he could start using it right away. Thank you, Mandy!”

Mandy is delighted to be celebrating 12 years of service at Asda Larne.

She said: “I love bringing a smile to people’s faces, and I would definitely say I’m a people person. I think it is important to always be kind to people, as I could be the only person they see that day!

“I enjoy building rapport with customers and other members of staff, we really are a family here at Asda and it’s important to support new colleagues when they’re starting out.

“I always try and live up to Asda’s values and I’m so grateful to be celebrating 12 years at this fantastic store.”

Asda Larne General Store Manager, Greg Wishart is grateful for Mandy’s dedication to her role.

He said: “Mandy is one in a million! She has been with us from the very beginning when the store opened 12 years ago, and she is one of the most loved colleagues in store.