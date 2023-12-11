Ashes to Gold to hold rescheduled Christmas sale of work on Thursday
Saturday’s stormy weather put paid to a planned Christmas market in Coleraine where local charity Ashes to Gold were planning to showcase the work of the Mountfern team.
So the group has put Plan B into operation and will hold a sale of work from their premises at 251 Dunhill Road, Coleraine, from 10am – 1pm on Thursday (December 14). There will be lots of seasonal items made in the workshop on sale.
All proceeds from the sales will go towards buying more materials. Cash only.