Ashes to Gold to hold rescheduled Christmas sale of work on Thursday

Saturday’s stormy weather put paid to a planned Christmas market in Coleraine where local charity Ashes to Gold were planning to showcase the work of the Mountfern team.
By Una Culkin
Published 11th Dec 2023, 11:40 GMT
Ashes to Gold will hold a sale of work on Thursday. Credit Ashes to GoldAshes to Gold will hold a sale of work on Thursday. Credit Ashes to Gold
So the group has put Plan B into operation and will hold a sale of work from their premises at 251 Dunhill Road, Coleraine, from 10am – 1pm on Thursday (December 14). There will be lots of seasonal items made in the workshop on sale.

All proceeds from the sales will go towards buying more materials. Cash only.

