Ashlee named as new face of Beauty Excellence Awards

Known for her entertaining reels, fashion expertise and down to earth, relatable content via her @OhSoFemme online platform, Ashlee regularly keeps her followers informed of her style hacks, tips and tricks and is one of Northern Ireland’s leading voices online.

Taking on the role of ambassador of the NI Beauty Excellence Awards means Ashlee will help honour the salons, hairdressers, clinics, spas, products and industry experts when the awards take place in May 2022, and spread the word of the prestigious awards, which includes a judging panel including Paul Stafford, Elanna McGowan, Katrina Doran, Dr Mervyn Patterson and Linda Stinson – some of the biggest NI names in beauty.

Speaking of her latest role, Ashlee said : “I have found a real community online, made up of those who have such a creative drive and entrepreneurial spirit which makes up the lifestyle and beauty industry here in Northern Ireland.

“I am really excited to work with the team at the NI Beauty Excellence Awards as they are as passionate about building up those who are working hard to keep the industry authentic and booming as I am, and there are so many great stories to tell and individuals to shine a light on. I can’t wait to see all the finalists at the awards in May.”

Ashlee joins founder of Pearl Beauty, Elanna McGowan and Ingrid Graham, Nail Technician and Educator of the Elim beauty range as ambassadors for the 2022 Awards.

Creator and organiser Sarah Weir of Weir Events added; “I’m so excited for Ashlee, Elanna and Ingrid to be on board this year. They are three of the most respected voices online when it comes to lifestyle and beauty, they are trusted and authentic and are doing brilliant things with local businesses – even creating their own!

“It’s hard to believe it is almost two years since our hairdressers, salons and clinics were told they had to shut overnight, with no support. They have quietly been pivoting, adjusting and adhering to guidelines, all in an attempt to keep their businesses going in the most difficult of circumstances.”