Lisburn-based Ashley Fulton has been named in the New Year's Honours List, receiving an MBE for his services to music in Northern Ireland.

Born in Magherafelt, Ashley is a highly regarded and respected vocal coach and musical director based in Northern Ireland with a career spanning nearly 25 years during which time he has been committed to nurturing talent and inspiring others to achieve their full potential.

Ashley said it was both “an immense honour and a humbling experience” to be recognised with an MBE in the New Year's Honours List.

"This award is not just a reflection of my journey in music but a testament to the incredible talents and dedication of the individuals I've had the privilege to work with,” he said.

Ashley Fulton has been named in the New Year's Honours list, receiving an MBE Picture: Donnie Wright.

"Music has the power to unite, inspire, and transform, and I am grateful for the opportunity to contribute to its lifeblood in Northern Ireland. This MBE is absolutely a shared celebration with every student, colleague, and collaborator who has been a part of my remarkable musical journey.”

Ashley has devoted his life to his art, earning acclaim as both a vocal coach and musical director. This prestigious award recognises his significant impact on music in Northern Ireland and marks him as a true pioneer in the industry.

Renowned for being Northern Ireland’s leading vocal coach, he has played a pivotal role in shaping the careers of numerous musical talents. His influence extends far beyond the local stage, with past students regularly gracing stages across the globe, including the West End and Broadway.

Ashley’s list of remarkable achievements includes tutoring an impressive and unprecedented 97 Northern Irish students through successful auditions to esteemed drama schools including Arts Educational, Mountview Academy, Royal Academy of Music, Guildford School of Acting, Royal Conservatoire Scotland, Urdang Academy, Trinity Laban, and Italia Conti.

His coaching has taken 490 students to success in London College of Music Diplomas in Musical Theatre and Classical Singing, with close to 3000 students also achieving distinction in graded exams under his expert tutelage.

Notable success stories from Ashley’s coaching stable include Orla Gormely, currently enchanting audiences in the Lyric's Christmas performance of Hansel and Gretel, and Emily Dunwoody, a standout performer in the West End's timeless classic, Les Misérables.

Russell Dickson, currently touring the UK with Wicked The Musical, attributes much of his success to Ashley’s unwavering support and mentorship. He said: "Ashley offered me the chance to walk a road I never even knew existed. He continues to be a voice in my head, encouraging me to strive for constant improvement – always pushing me beyond my comfort zone. My admiration for him as a coach and mentor goes beyond words."

Ashley Fulton's influence is not limited to individuals; he is founder and artistic director of Adoro, a choir comprising talented singers who have trained under his expert guidance.