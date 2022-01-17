Ashling Murphy: Vigils take place across East Antrim in memory of murdered schoolteacher

Latharna Og GAC held a vigil in memory of Ashling Murphy.

Ms Murphy, from Tullamore, Co Offaly, died after being attacked while she was jogging along a canal bank at around 4pm on January 12.

Among the many sports and running clubs remembering the 23-year-old were members of Carrickfergus parkrun, who held a minute's silence before their weekly event on Saturday morning.

Commenting on Facebook, a spokesperson for the athletics group said: "As runners, we were heartbroken to hear of the terrible tragedy that unfolded on the banks of the canal in Tullamore. A beautiful young woman with the world at her feet who simply went for a run.

A community vigil was held at Castle Green, Carrickfergus in memory of Ashling Murphy.

"We have no words that could be of any comfort to her poor family but as a mark of respect for Ashling Murphy we will observe a minute's silence at the start of this week's event to remember a beautiful young runner gone too soon. Everyone should be safe to go anywhere, to go for a run."

Carrickfergus Rugby Football Club's Ladies team also held a minute's silence before their match against Ballynahinch Ladies at the weekend.

"Thoughts and prayers go out to her family at this difficult time," the club said.

In Larne, members of Latharna Og GAC gathered at the club's grounds on Friday evening.

Those attending were invited to bring either candles or to use phone lights to remember all victims of violence.

The club also aimed to raise awareness for ‘Maggie's Call’, a campaign which calls for the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service to to be dispatched to emergency calls in rural areas of Northern Ireland.

The campaign was started by the family of Glenarm girl Maggie Black, who passed away suddenly in December at the age of five.

The club said: "Everyone is welcome to come tonight to remember two girls that were taken far too soon."

Meanwhile, a community vigil was held at Castle Green in Carrickfergus on Friday evening.

East Antrim MLA John Stewart, who attended the vigil, said: "The horrific murder of Ashling Murphy on Wednesday has rocked every single one of us.

"A 23-year-old primary school teacher murdered in broad daylight while going for a run. It is simply heart-breaking.