The three people killed in the Aughnacloy crash horror had been travelling back from a family funeral in England, it has emerged.

Fr Declan Boland of Strabane Parish said the death of the three victims – who were all from the same family – “was too hard to comprehend”.

He said the brother, sister and their aunt had been returning from a family funeral in Corby in England when the minibus they were travelling in was involved in the collision with a lorry on the A5 Tullyvar Road. Four additional casualties were taken to hospital.

Speaking to BBC Radio Ulster, he said people in the Strabane and Newtownstewart areas were “deeply grieving” as they try to come to terms with the “enormous loss”.

Police at the scene of the Aughnacloy road crash, which claimed the lives of three people from the Strabane area.

A special Mass is to be held at 7pm in St Mary’s Church, Aughnacloy on Friday evening to remember the three people killed, those who were injured and all affected by the tragedy.

Fr Cathal Deveney of the Parish of Aghaloo & Carnteel described the tragedy – which claimed the lives of three people from the same family – as a “terrible, terrible accident”

"This evening we will have a special Mass for the victims, who come from the Strabane area, we’ll pray for them, we’ll pray for all involved, the family and friends and all of those who at this time mourn and are caught up in hurt and pain. We will also pray for the first responders,” he said.

Meanwhile, the PSNI has warned the public not to add to the distress of those affected by the collision by sharing “inappropriate photographs” from the scene on social media and other platforms.

Superintendent Mervyn Seffen, Mid Ulster District Commander, said: "Three people have sadly lost their lives in this tragic collision and our thoughts are with their family and friends today. Do not add to their distress by viewing or sharing these images."

The police are also appealing for information from the public following the collision.

Sergeant Harrison from the Collision Investigation Unit, said: “Our investigation is underway and we are appealing to anyone who was travelling in the area at the time of the collision or who has dash-cam footage to please contact us on 101 quoting quote reference number 283 of 27/04/23.”

