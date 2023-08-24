August bank holiday 2023: when will bins be emptied and will recycling centres be open in ABC Council area?
Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council has announced details of bin collections and other council services ahead of the bank holiday on Monday, August 28.
The council has confirmed that bins will be collected as normal. Householders are asked to ensure their bins are presented at the normal collection point by 7am.
All household recycling centres will be closed. For normal opening hours, visit https://www.armaghbanbridgecraigavon.gov.uk/resident/recycling-centres/
All council offices including The Palace Armagh, Craigavon Civic Centre and the Civic Building, Banbridge will be closed.
- Craigavon Golf and Ski Centre is open from 9.00am – 9.00pm.
- Gosford Forest Park is open from 8.00am – 9.30pm, although the office will be closed.
- Kinnego Marina office will be open from 9.00am – 5.00pm, with the cafe open from 9.30am – 4.30pm.
- Oxford Island is open from 8.00am – 8.00pm.
- Richhill and Tandragee Recreation Centres will be closed.
- South Lake Leisure Centre will be open from 9.00am – 5.00pm, with all activities finishing at 4.30pm.
- Tannaghmore Farm will open from 7.30am – 9.30pm.
- Loughgall Country Park and Golf Course will be open from 9.00am – 9.30pm.