August bank holiday: Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council bin collection dates, recycling centre opening hours and other service changes for Monday, August 25

By Valerie Martin
Published 22nd Aug 2025, 12:28 BST
Updated 22nd Aug 2025, 12:29 BST
Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council has outlined changes to some of its services on the August bank holiday, August 25.

Bin collections

Bins will be collected as normal on Monday, August 25. Householders are asked to remember to leave bins out by 7am.

Recycling centres Recycling centres will be closed.

Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council has announced changes to some services on the August bank holiday, Monday, August 25. Picture: Google / National World

Council offices Council offices will be closed.

Leisure facilities There may be changes to the normal opening hours of leisure facilities.

Ardmore Recreation Centre – closed.

Banbridge Leisure Centre – open 9.00am – 5.00pm.

Cathedral Road Recreation Centre – closed.

Craigavon Golf & Ski Centre – open 9.00am – 9.00pm.

Dromore Community Centre – closed.

Gilford Community Centre – closed.

Gosford Forest Park – open 8.00am – 9.30pm; office – closed.

Keady Recreation Centre – closed.

Kinnego Marina – office open 9.00am – 5.00pm; cáfe open 9.30am – 4.00pm; site open 8.00am – 9.00pm.

Loughgall Country Park & golf course – open 9.00am – 9.30pm.

Orchard Leisure Centre – open 9.00am – 5.00pm.

Oxford Island – open 8.00am – 8.00pm.

Rathfriland Community Centre – closed.

Richhill Recreation Centre – closed.

South Lake Leisure Centre – open 9.00am – 5.00pm.

Tandragee Receation Centre – closed.

Tannaghmore Farm – farm open 10.00am – 8.00pm; park open 7.30am – 8.00pm.

Visitor facilities Open: F.E. McWilliam Gallery and Armagh County Museum Closed: The Market Place Theatre

