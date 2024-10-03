Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Filming for an episode of an Australian travel TV show called Postcards has taken place along the Causeway Coast.

The episode filmed here will air on the Nine Network (national TV station) in late November, highlighting the area’s rich history and culture, world-class visitor experiences and spectacular landscapes to more than 200,000 viewers across Australia.

Sofia Hansson, Tourism Ireland’s Manager Australia and New Zealand, said: “Tourism Ireland was delighted to invite Australian TV presenter Brodie Harper and the Postcards crew to come and film on our beautiful island.

"It’s a wonderful opportunity to highlight our stunning scenery and our fantastic cultural and culinary experiences to more than 200,000 Australians, inspiring them to come and experience the destination for themselves.”

The film crew for Australian travel programme Postcards enjoying a tour of the Old Bushmills Distillery with Aoife Costello, Tourism Ireland (left); presenter Brodie Harper (third left); and Laura Adams, Old Bushmills Distillery (second right). Pic – Tourism Ireland

Filming took place along the Causeway Coastal Route, in Belfast and County Down. The crew captured footage at the Giant’s Causeway, Old Bushmills Distillery and Carrick-a-Rede Rope Bridge. The itinerary also included the Ulster Folk Museum and Ulster Transport Museum.