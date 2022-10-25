Author and popular speaker to address Ballinascreen Historical Society
Following on from the most encouraging attendance at the October meeting, Ballinascreen Historical Society will welcome Clive Scoular from Killyleagh,County Down, to their November event.
Clive is an enthusiastic and popular speaker with a passion for Ireland’s history and he has the ability to engage with an audience, large or small, on a wide range of subjects.Since 1995 he has written 14 books and on his first visit to Draperstown his topic will be“Education in Ireland”.In 2007 the Society published a book on the schools of Ballinascreen and this was followed in 2020 by a book on Blackhill School. It is hoped that this talk might inspire others to research the history of a local school and the Society would gladly accept any manuscript and consider it for publication.This copiously illustrated talk will be held in the Community Hub – beside Draperstown Library – on Tuesday November 1 - at 8pm.There’s an admission fee of £3 for non-members.