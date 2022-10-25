Clive is an enthusiastic and popular speaker with a passion for Ireland’s history and he has the ability to engage with an audience, large or small, on a wide range of subjects.Since 1995 he has written 14 books and on his first visit to Draperstown his topic will be“Education in Ireland”.In 2007 the Society published a book on the schools of Ballinascreen and this was followed in 2020 by a book on Blackhill School. It is hoped that this talk might inspire others to research the history of a local school and the Society would gladly accept any manuscript and consider it for publication.This copiously illustrated talk will be held in the Community Hub – beside Draperstown Library – on Tuesday November 1 - at 8pm.There’s an admission fee of £3 for non-members.