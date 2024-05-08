Watch more of our videos on Shots!

This is in connection with his latest book ‘No More Porridge in Papertown’, which is due to be published soon. The new publication outlines the development of paper making in Ballyclare from around 1740 until the mill’s closure in 1950.

Jack explains: “The translucent watermark appeared on top quality paper manufactured in the Ballyclare mill and, in addition to Ireland, regularly exported to China, the Far East and South America.

"Many of the older generation in the town may have paper, important documents or even old school exercise books where the distinctive watermark may still be found.

The book features over 30 photographs of workers from the Ballyclare mill in their various departments. Photo courtesy of Jack McKinney.

“The word ‘ porridge ‘ in the title is that used by local workers to describe the raw material mixture in the large preparation vats called potchers. At one time Ballyclare was so celebrated everywhere for the production of fine papers that the town acquired the unofficial title ‘ Papertown ‘.”

The North of Ireland Paper Mill Company, based in Blackburn, established the Ballyclare Mill in 1875 and bought over an existing paper mill in Larne in 1896.

"Following the closure of the Ballyclare mill the Larne works remained in operation producing a range of tissues featuring the trade marked Inversoft toilet rolls and other popular, tissue products. It closed prior to the end of the 20th century,” adds Jack.

The book highlights the process of paper making over the years in this area of east Antrim and features over 30 photographs taken in 1939 of workers from the Ballyclare mill in their various departments. Their names appear in the book.

Many other fascinating details of the paper making process feature in this compelling and, at times, amusing account of the local industry.