The average price for a house in Northern Ireland at the end of 2024 was £183,259 – an increase of 9 percent from the previous year, a report has found.

The figures are contained within the House Price Index report for Quarter 4 2024, published on February 19 by Land and Property Services assisted by the Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency.

The Index measures change in the price of residential property sold in Northern Ireland, using Stamp Duty information on residential property sales recorded by HMRC.

The most expensive place to buy a home in Q4 2024 was Lisburn and Castlereagh, with prices rising by 11.4 percent in a year to £218,157.

Land and Property Services, assisted by the Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency has released the House Price Index report for Quarter 4 2024. Photo: Tumisu from Pixabay

Mid and East Antrim was the most affordable, with prices rising by 5.4 percent to £161,050.

The report includes trends in the property markets in each council area. The Index value for Q4 2024 for NI is 112.8 and ranges from 109.8 in Mid and East Antrim to 118.7 in Derry City and Strabane.

The House Price Index and Standardised Price in each council area for Q4 2024 is as follows:

Antrim and Newtownabbey

Index: 112.2

Quarterly Change: 0.8%

Annual Change: 8.6%

Standardised Price: £186,209

Ards and North Down

Index: 115.2

Quarterly Change: 2.0%

Annual Change: 9.5%

Standardised Price: £209,399

Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon

Index: 110.1

Quarterly Change: -0.4%

Annual Change: 6.7%

Standardised Price: £167,907

Belfast

Index: 113.1

Quarterly Change: 1.0%

Annual Change: 10.3%

Standardised Price: £168,979

Causeway Coast and Glens

Index: 110.6

Quarterly Change: 2.0%

Annual Change: 9.7%

Standardised Price: £201,714

Derry City and Strabane

Index: 118.7

Quarterly Change: 3.4%

Annual Change: 10.1%

Standardised Price: £167,762

Fermanagh and Omagh

Index: 113.7

Quarterly Change: 2.5%

Annual Change: 11.0%

Standardised Price: £178,330

Lisburn and Castlereagh

Index: 112.5

Quarterly Change: 2.6%

Annual Change: 11.4%

Standardised Price: £218,157

Mid and East Antrim

Index: 109.8

Quarterly Change: 0.7%

Annual Change: 5.4%

Standardised Price: £161,050

Mid Ulster

Index: 113.0

Quarterly Change: 2.4%

Annual Change: 7.0%

Standardised Price: £173,466

Newry, Mourne and Down

Index: 112.7

Quarterly Change: 1.9%

Annual Change: 7.5%

Standardised Price: £195,480

The NI House Price Index is a quarterly index and is published in February, May, August and November each year, around eight weeks after the end of each quarter.