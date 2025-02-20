Average price for a house in Northern Ireland rises to £183,259
The figures are contained within the House Price Index report for Quarter 4 2024, published on February 19 by Land and Property Services assisted by the Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency.
The Index measures change in the price of residential property sold in Northern Ireland, using Stamp Duty information on residential property sales recorded by HMRC.
The most expensive place to buy a home in Q4 2024 was Lisburn and Castlereagh, with prices rising by 11.4 percent in a year to £218,157.
Mid and East Antrim was the most affordable, with prices rising by 5.4 percent to £161,050.
The report includes trends in the property markets in each council area. The Index value for Q4 2024 for NI is 112.8 and ranges from 109.8 in Mid and East Antrim to 118.7 in Derry City and Strabane.
The House Price Index and Standardised Price in each council area for Q4 2024 is as follows:
Antrim and Newtownabbey
Index: 112.2
Quarterly Change: 0.8%
Annual Change: 8.6%
Standardised Price: £186,209
Ards and North Down
Index: 115.2
Quarterly Change: 2.0%
Annual Change: 9.5%
Standardised Price: £209,399
Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon
Index: 110.1
Quarterly Change: -0.4%
Annual Change: 6.7%
Standardised Price: £167,907
Belfast
Index: 113.1
Quarterly Change: 1.0%
Annual Change: 10.3%
Standardised Price: £168,979
Causeway Coast and Glens
Index: 110.6
Quarterly Change: 2.0%
Annual Change: 9.7%
Standardised Price: £201,714
Derry City and Strabane
Index: 118.7
Quarterly Change: 3.4%
Annual Change: 10.1%
Standardised Price: £167,762
Fermanagh and Omagh
Index: 113.7
Quarterly Change: 2.5%
Annual Change: 11.0%
Standardised Price: £178,330
Lisburn and Castlereagh
Index: 112.5
Quarterly Change: 2.6%
Annual Change: 11.4%
Standardised Price: £218,157
Mid and East Antrim
Index: 109.8
Quarterly Change: 0.7%
Annual Change: 5.4%
Standardised Price: £161,050
Mid Ulster
Index: 113.0
Quarterly Change: 2.4%
Annual Change: 7.0%
Standardised Price: £173,466
Newry, Mourne and Down
Index: 112.7
Quarterly Change: 1.9%
Annual Change: 7.5%
Standardised Price: £195,480
The NI House Price Index is a quarterly index and is published in February, May, August and November each year, around eight weeks after the end of each quarter.
