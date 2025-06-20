The awards just keep on coming for celebrated Ballycastle children’s author and illustrator Paddy Donnelly.

The north coast writer, who is now based in Belgium, has won the Picture Book category of the Indie Book Awards 2025 for his publication The Golden Hare.

The Golden Hare is a sequel to Donnelly’s The Vanishing Lake which was published in 2024.

"Like the first story, this one is also inspired by something real, and quite unbelievable from back home,” says Paddy.

Ballycastle author Paddy Donnelly has won an award for his book The Golden Hare. Photo Credit: Michiel Devijver

"It's based on the golden hares of Rathlin Island. These striking and almost mythical creatures were the catalyst to take my characters off on another adventure.

"For people in Ballycastle and all along the North Antrim coast, we’re spoiled with awe-inspiring landscapes, which are filled with incredible stories of giants, shape shifting animals and mythical creatures.

"I've always been fascinated with the natural world, and I love to connect with my childhood and where I grew up. Being able to highlight this wonder of nature from Rathlin Island is such a treat.”

The Golden Hare, won the Specsavers Children’s Book of the Year (Junior) at the An Post Irish Book Awards in 2024.

Ballycastle author Paddy Donnelly has won an award for his book The Golden Hare. CREDIT PADDY DONNELLY

Paddy has published over 25 picture books, including Fox & Son Tailers, Míp, The Vanishing Lake and Ava and the Acorn. An Slipéar Gloine, illustrated by Paddy, was awarded the Judges’ Special Award at the KPMG Children’s Books Ireland Awards in 2023.

The cover he illustrated for The Boy Who Fell From The Sky by Benjamin Dean was also shortlisted for Children’s Book Cover of the Year at The Week Junior Book Awards 2025.

Speaking about the Indie Book Awards 2025 success, Paddy posted: “I’m so thrilled that The Golden Hare has won the Indie Book Award for picture books! They’re the only awards curated exclusively by independent bookshops.

"Independent bookshops are extremely important to me, and to know that indie booksellers voted for my book to win is very special. They’ve been so supportive on my books over the years, especially when I was just starting out. Thank you so much to every bookseller who chose The Golden Hare! I’m delighted.”

To find out more about Paddy Donnelly’s award-winning books and illustrations, check out his website https://lefft.com/books/ or his Instagram profile.