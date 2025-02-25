A north coast musical society is celebrating a ‘beauty’ of a show which has been nominated for three awards.

Portrush Music Society has been recognised by the National Operatic and Dramatic Association (NODA) for their recent production of Beauty and the Beast.

The two performers who took on the titles roles of Belle and the Beast (Nuala Kwong and Luke de Belder) have been nominated in the categories of Outstanding Actress and Outstanding Actor respectively, while the society has also been nominated in the category of Best Show.

Nuala Kwong said: “Receiving this nomination is something out of a story book - I think that’s the most appropriate Belle way to describe this feeling. What’s even more special is sharing my success with the incredible nominations of Luke who blew audiences away as Beast, and the entire cast and crew of the show on their nomination of best show.

"Playing Belle has always been a childhood dream of mine; the belief that you won’t always feel alone, that you can always find your place and purpose in life and surround yourself with people who truly get you and love you is something that’s truly and personally been reflected as I have joined the theatre community. I’m so thankful for all the love my theatre family has shown me throughout this process and the magic we created and shared together.

"I’m bursting with pride for our region as not only have our friends in Ballywillan Drama group received their nominations, both Una and Alan for their spectacular performances in Fiddler on the Roof, and of course Most Memorable Moment, but our very own dashing debonair Kieran Connor for his performance of Fagin with Londonderry Music Society.

"The arts in our area are thriving, and I’m so grateful for the joy it brings and spreads. Weaving stories in our area, and creating memories that last a lifetime with the cast crew, and the audience… it’s really magical.”

Luke de Belder who played the Beast said: “I feel incredibly honoured to receive this nomination, especially as it comes alongside the incredibly well-deserved nominations for both Nuala and the entire team at Portrush Music Society. It was a dream come true to bring a beloved character to life in a production that resonated with audiences.

"It challenged me as a performer and I was surrounded by an amazing team who made every moment on stage unforgettable … all while wearing a very, very warm costume. It’s also amazing to see so many passionate and talented local societies, including Ballywillan and Londonderry, also receiving recognition - proof of the incredible artistry here on the North Coast. I’m so grateful to be a part of such a vibrant theatre community!”

Director of Beauty and the Beast Kerry Kane added: “I am thrilled that so many incredible nominations have been awarded to Portrush Music for their spectacular production of Beauty and the Beast. Special congratulations to Nuala and Luke, both worthy nominees in their respective categories. They poured their hearts and souls into their performances, and I couldn’t be more delighted for them.

"Our Best Show nomination is a true reflection of the immense talent within our company, as well as the magic brought to life by our exceptional technical team and backstage crew.

"The recognition extends across our community, with Ballywillan receiving nominations for Best Actor and Best Actress, congratulations to Una and Alan, as well as for Most Memorable Moment. Kieran Connor has also been nominated for Best Actor for his outstanding performance as Fagin. As a community, we are all celebrating each other's successes and showcasing just how vibrant and thriving the arts are in our area.”

The awards ceremony will be held in Newport, Wales, in June.

Portrush Music Society are currently in rehearsals for their next show, My Fair Lady, which will be staged in Coleraine Leisure Centre from May 27-31. Tickets available soon – group bookings (10 or more) can secure seats now by emailing [email protected].