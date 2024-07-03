Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Larne stduent Reece Mills has graduated from Queens Univeristy with a Master’s in Marine Biology with Professional Studies having secured funding for a PhD to help further his research.

Reece completed a professional studies year working with both the Agri-Food and Bioscience Institute (AFBI) and Marine Environmental Consultancy, FjordStrong.

The School of Biological Sciences graduate said: “The time I spent at FjordStrong, which is a commercial spinout from Queen’s, was particularly influential for later projects I took on at the university and for that I am very grateful.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"During my time with FjordStrong, I have worked on various projects, many of which involved gaining hands on experience working at sea, deploying and retrieving a range of survey equipment. The highlight, however, would have to be the time I spent on a project in Orkney, Scotland surveying for potential egg laying sites of the critically endangered Flapper Skate fish.

Reece Mills from Larne, graduated with a MSc in Marine Biology with Professional Studies and is joined by his partner Elle Lovell, a graduate of Stranmillis University College. Picture: supplied by QUB

"I thoroughly enjoyed my time with AFBI and with FjordStrong , so I was delighted when the team at FjordStrong offered me a more permanent position with them once I had completed my professional studies placement.”

During his time at Queen’s, Reece has been the recipient of several awards that recognise the impact of his student projects. In 2023, he was awarded the Dai Roberts Memorial Medal for his Honours Project on Stereo-Baited Remote Underwater Video Systems and most recently received The Royal Society of Biology Advanced Accreditation Award for an MSci thesis.

Looking ahead, Reece is thrilled to have secured funding for a PhD which he will take up later this year. Having been successful in the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA) Postgraduate Studentship Competition 2024, Reece’s PhD research will build on his experience at FjordStrong and his undergraduate and master’s research projects.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking of his time at Queen’s, Reece said: “I am extremely grateful to both my supervisors, Drs Jonathan Houghton and Patrick Collins, for their continued support and guidance throughout my degree. Their enthusiasm and passion for marine science, conveyed in lectures and meetings, not only made the learning process enjoyable and engaging, but also further inspired me to pursue a career in marine research.