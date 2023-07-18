Volunteers from east Antrim were well represented amongst the winners of Guide Dogs Northern Ireland’s recent Volunteer Awards.

The ceremony was held in the Long Gallery of Stormont Parliament Buildings with awards presented by MLAs from every party and Guide Dogs staff.

The Princess Alexandra Lifetime Achievement Award went to Catherine Craig from Glengormley, who has devoted over 10 years to helping guide dog puppies begin their life-changing journey.

Catherine said: "I've been a puppy raiser for Guide Dogs since 2012 and I can say wholeheartedly that the experience has been so rewarding and humbling.

Angela and Doreen Wales receive the 'Engage' award from Gary Wilson (Fundraising manager).

"To play my part in a guide dog's journey is a very special undertaking which I have thoroughly enjoyed. To know that the pup you have raised for a year or so has gone on to change someone's life for the better, giving them independence and confidence to go live the life they want, makes the whole experience, one that I'm extremely proud to be a part of."

Puppy raisers are volunteers who provide a home, basic training and socialisation from when a guide dog puppy is eight-weeks-old until it goes to advanced training from around 14-16 months.

Guide dog owner Angela Wales has been in partnership with Labrador Vera since 2020. She said: "Vera means everything to me. She's just everything."

Along with mother Doreen, Angela won the coveted ‘Engage’ award given to volunteers who get involved, take ownership and feel responsible for all the charity does.

Catherine Craig receives the Princess Alexandra Award for Lifetime Achievement from Maria Rogan (Head of Guide Dog Operations Services).

The Greenisland residents recently supported the organisation’s ‘Open Doors’ campaign, encouraging businesses to remember their legal responsibilities for ease of access for guide dog owners, and those living with a vision impairment.

Angela and Doreen were presented the award by Fundraising Manager Gary Wilson, who commented: “Despite both being in full-time work, they willingly give their free time to help raise funds and promote Guide Dogs in their local area as speakers and working with their local fundraising group.

"They have encouraged more volunteers to come forward - exactly what we need right now!”

