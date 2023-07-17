B Positive 24-hour charity fundraiser at Craigavon Lakes in memory of 'wee warrior' Adam Watson

A charity fundraising event in memory of an inspirational and much-loved boy will be held at Craigavon Lakes on Saturday, August 5.

The 24-hour walking challenge is in aid of the charity, B Positive, formed by NIE Networks employee Sara and her husband David Watson from Banbridge, who sadly lost their son Adam to acute myeloid leukaemia in August last year.

The event was held for the first time last year as a ‘24 hours for Little Hero’s Challenge’ around Craigavon Lakes and it was such a success that B Positive has decided to make an annual event.

Nine-year-old Adam passed away just days before last year’s 24-hour fundraising challenge, which his parents insisted had to take place as originally planned.

David (left) and Sara Watson (right), founders of charity B Positive. Picture: NIE Networks

This year’s event will run from 11am on Saturday, August 5 through to 11am on Sunday 6.

Also being planned is a full day’s entertainment on the Saturday, with DJ Greener kicking off the fun followed by music to suit all tastes including from Banbridge Ukes, Whiskey Before Breakfast, The Dukes and Kayla Lennon, who will lead those present at the epic fundraising event into and through a reflection hour.

NIE Networks have worked alongside B Positive as their Charity of the Year for the last 10 months and had set themselves a fundraising target of £25,000. This has already been exceeded through employee activities such as coffee mornings, raffles, Christmas jumper days and others.

The fundraising total currently stands at £34,000 and the company hopes the walking challenge will help raise even more.

David and Sara Watson pictured with Paula Leathem, Head of HR at NIE Networks. Picture: NIE Networks

"We will have teams taking part in the event on August 6 and we would encourage as many people to come out and show your support. There is a fancy dress hour from 2-3pm on the Saturday where we would encourage all to get involved in,” an NIE Networks spokesperson said.

"We want to do all we can to support B Positive in raising much needed funds to support other families, and help the charity go from strength to strength in memory of Adam.”