Baha’i community in Magherafelt mark 40th anniversary of ten women hanged in Iran

Baha’is of Magherafelt have been marking a year of commemoration of the 40th anniversary of ten women hanged in Iran for their belief in the equality of men and women and the necessity of freedom of expression and the unity of all the peoples of the world.

They say that is a struggle that is still going on, not only in that country but also in Northern Ireland and around the world.

The campaign ran from June 2023 to June 2024 marking a year of action alongside like minded organisations who are invited to contact one of the organiser’s at [email protected]

Magherafelt woman Mahin Gornall explained: “Over the past 40 years and since this campaign ran the persecution has not abated in Iran and thus this issue remains pertinent.

Mahin Gornall introducing the names of the young women listed below, as a rose is placed in vase in remembrance of their courage. Derry Guildhall in January in the presence of the Mayor, Cllr Patricia Logue. Credit: Supplied

"The Our Story Is One campaign is resonating with the deepest aspirations of populations around the world to turn to unity rather than division and to see the interconnectedness of our stories.”

She continued: “It seems an appropriate time to remember the sacrifices made by people who cry ‘Peace’ and pay the ultimate price. It is important to make known to those who seek to erase the names of the peacemakers that they shall not be forgotten. Rather those names become an inspiration to achieve ever greater levels of personal action to secure freedom, unity and justice in our communities, especially in the field of women’s equality which was not only at the heart of their sacrifice, but is at the heart of many other problems in the world from mental and physical health, to the education of the next generation and the protection of the environment.”

The 10 Baha'i women executed on June 18 1983 were Ezzat Janami Eshraghi (57), Roya Eshraghi (23), Mona Mahmoudnejad (17), Nosrat Ghufrani Yaldaie (46), Shahin (Shirin) Dalvand (25), Mahshid Niroomand (28), Tahereh Arjomandi Siyavashi (30), Simin Saberi (24), Akhtar Sabet (25) and Zarrin Moghimi-Abyaneh (29). The next day their families learned that they had been hanged.