NI Water is to close the Ballaghmore Road in Bushmills on weekdays to facilitate the last phase of a stormwater project.

The third and final phase of the stormwater separation project in Bushmills will start on Monday, January 27.

The work will involve the laying of approximately 100m of stormwater pipe on Ballaghmore Road between the junction of Priestland Road and junction of Tramway Drive and will complete the wider scheme which saw new infrastructure installed along Dunluce Road last year.

NI Water Senior Project Manager, Robert McLean said: “This important project will remove storm, which is effectively rainwater, from this part of the wastewater network and transfer it directly to the Bush River. This will help to reduce the risk of out-of-sewer flooding in the area and will provide increased capacity in the network to support local development.

“The work on Ballaghmore Road is scheduled to get underway on Monday, January 27 and will take approximately five weeks to complete. To undertake the work as safely as possible, Ballaghmore Road will be closed to through traffic (Monday to Friday) between the junction with Priestland Road and the junction with Tramway Drive.

“Access to properties within the pipelaying area will be provided throughout the work. Vehicular access to Tramway Drive, the Giant’s Causeway and Bushmills Heritage Railway and the adjacent bus stop should be taken via the approved diversion route (Dunluce Road, Bayhead Road, Ballaghmore Road). Pedestrian access along Ballaghmore Road will be available at all times.

“We would take this opportunity to remind the public that construction sites are dangerous areas for unauthorised persons, especially children, and we would appreciate the co-operation of the community in ensuring that children do not play in or around any site or machinery.

"Working areas will have warning signs in place to protect the public from any hazards. The public are advised to stay out of these working areas for their own safety.

“NI Water and our project team from AECOM and CivCo thank local residents, businesses and motorists for their patience and cooperation while we complete this essential work to deliver environmental improvements and support new development in the Bushmills area. The team will strive to keep disruption to a minimum and complete the work in the shortest possible timeframe.”