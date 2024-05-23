Ballievey WI hosts afternoon tea and fashion show
This event was supported by funding from the Community Lottery Fund.
The purpose of the afternoon was to raise awareness of the work of the WI both locally and across Northern Ireland.
The afternoon was opened by President Linda Woods who welcomed Councillor Joy Ferguson and members of Iveagh Area Executive Committee.
Everyone enjoyed a delicious afternoon tea served by members of the committee.
This was followed by a fashion show hosted by Roisin and Suzanne from Angelica Rose, with WI members showing off their modelling skills to the delight of everyone there.
Committee member and local crafter Mairead Woods showed the ladies how two CDs could be recycled into an attractive coaster.
Displays of craft by members, photographs and scrap books gave guests an insight into the history of Ballievey since it started in 1961.
Joy Ferguson commented that the event showed “all things that are good in our community”.
‘Conversation, connection, leadership, craft, friendship, style and sass’.
For more information go to www.wini.org.uk or telephone Linda Woods 07732 583999
The funding has been made possible by players of the National Lottery.
