Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

BALLIEVEY WI committee welcomed members and invited guests to an afternoon tea in Bannside Presbyterian Church Hall.

This event was supported by funding from the Community Lottery Fund.

The purpose of the afternoon was to raise awareness of the work of the WI both locally and across Northern Ireland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The afternoon was opened by President Linda Woods who welcomed Councillor Joy Ferguson and members of Iveagh Area Executive Committee.

Models in the fashion show. Pics: Submitted.

Everyone enjoyed a delicious afternoon tea served by members of the committee.

This was followed by a fashion show hosted by Roisin and Suzanne from Angelica Rose, with WI members showing off their modelling skills to the delight of everyone there.

Committee member and local crafter Mairead Woods showed the ladies how two CDs could be recycled into an attractive coaster.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Displays of craft by members, photographs and scrap books gave guests an insight into the history of Ballievey since it started in 1961.

​Ballievey WI committee hosted an afternoon tea, which was attended by Councillor Joy Ferguson.

Joy Ferguson commented that the event showed “all things that are good in our community”.

‘Conversation, connection, leadership, craft, friendship, style and sass’.

For more information go to www.wini.org.uk or telephone Linda Woods 07732 583999