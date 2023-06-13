Ballinascreen Historical Society head off to the beautiful Antrim Coast

To encourage a good participation the Society is substantially subsidising the booking fee and, as always, it will be an open event with non-members welcome.
The tour guide for the whole day will be Dr David Hume, a noted author and historian who regularly appears on local radio and TV.
The day will include industrial history; ancient history; American links; Ulster Scots history; literary interest; military and wartime content and maritime history.
Visits will include Larne museum, Ballycarry, Templecorran cemetery, Andrew Jackson Centre, US Rangers museum, Ballygally, Glenarm, Carnlough and the Ulster American memorial at Larne – concluding with dinner at the Curran Court Hotel.
The trip booking form and further details are now available on the Society’s website – www.ballinascreenhistoricalsociety.com – or telephone (028) 796 28514 to check availability etc.