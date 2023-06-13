Ballinascreen Historical Society head off to the beautiful Antrim Coast

After a break of three years Ballinascreen Historical Society’s popular annual outing will again happen on Saturday (June 24).

To encourage a good participation the Society is substantially subsidising the booking fee and, as always, it will be an open event with non-members welcome.

The tour guide for the whole day will be Dr David Hume, a noted author and historian who regularly appears on local radio and TV.

The day will include industrial history; ancient history; American links; Ulster Scots history; literary interest; military and wartime content and maritime history.

Visits will include Larne museum, Ballycarry, Templecorran cemetery, Andrew Jackson Centre, US Rangers museum, Ballygally, Glenarm, Carnlough and the Ulster American memorial at Larne – concluding with dinner at the Curran Court Hotel.