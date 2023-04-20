Ballinascreen Historical Society to hold an entertaining social evening

For many years the May meeting of the Ballinascreen Historical Society has taken the form of a social evening with supper – and entertainment.

This year, once again, the venue will be The Shepherds Rest, 220 Sixtowns Road, Moyard, Draperstown, where their legendary hospitality will be enjoyed. Entertainment will be provided by Jimmy McEldowney from Maghera with his fiddle music, humorous recitations and songs.

Jimmy is probably best known for his “Ballad of Hudy McGuigan” celebrating the parish’s very own pioneer of flight! On this occasion Jimmy will be joined by another fiddle player. The story of this Ballinascreen legend was first printed in two instalments in 1841 – hence its scarcity! Hudy McGuigan’s eccentricity was mentioned by John O’Donovan in a letter from Draperstown in September 1834 – he had met this colourful character on a mountain road on Monday September 15 1834.

Everyone is welcome to attend this relaxed public event on the evening of Tuesday, May 2, starting at 8pm.

The Shepherds Rest, 220 Sixtowns Road, Moyard, Draperstown.

There will be a £5 cover charge for everyone, with tea/coffee and dessert included. Hudy McGuigan souvenir booklets will also be available and it is most fitting that our local hero will be celebrated this year because last June the Society marked the 175th anniversary of his death.

The Society also wishes to give advance notice that their traditional coach outing on the last Saturday of June 24 will be reinstated this year.