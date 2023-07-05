Register
Magheragall District Officers. Pic Credit: Norman Briggs, rnbphotographyniMagheragall District Officers. Pic Credit: Norman Briggs, rnbphotographyni
Ballinderry District welcomes brethren to a Pre-Twelfth dinner ahead of the annual celebrations

Ballinderry District LOL No3 recently welcomed officers from local Orange Lodge districts to the annual Pre-Twelfth Demonstration District Dinner.
By Julie-Ann Spence
Published 5th Jul 2023, 10:15 BST
Updated 5th Jul 2023, 10:16 BST

Worshipful District Master Bro Francis Beckett welcomed officers from The County Grand Lodge, as well as officers from the 7 Districts in the South Antrim Combine.

Ballinderry District will host the Twelfth parade this year.

Bro Francis Beckett Worshipful District Master Ballinderry District LOL No.3. Pic Credit: Norman Briggs, rnbphotographyni

