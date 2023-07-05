Ballinderry District welcomes brethren to a Pre-Twelfth dinner ahead of the annual celebrations

Ballinderry District LOL No3 recently welcomed officers from local Orange Lodge districts to the annual Pre-Twelfth Demonstration District Dinner.
Worshipful District Master Bro Francis Beckett welcomed officers from The County Grand Lodge, as well as officers from the 7 Districts in the South Antrim Combine.
Ballinderry District will host the Twelfth parade this year.
1. Ballinderry District hosts annual Pre-Twelfth dinner
Bro Francis Beckett Worshipful District Master Ballinderry District LOL No.3. Pic Credit: Norman Briggs, rnbphotographyni Photo: Norman Briggs, rnbphotographyni
2. Ballinderry District hosts annual Pre-Twelfth dinner
Aghalee District Officers. Pic Credit: Norman Briggs, rnbphotographyni Photo: Norman Briggs, rnbphotographyni
3. Ballinderry District hosts annual Pre-Twelfth dinner
Ballinderry District and County Antrim Grand Lodge Officers. Pic Credit: Norman Briggs, rnbphotographyni Photo: Norman Briggs, rnbphotographyni
4. Ballinderry District hosts annual Pre-Twelfth dinner
Ballinderry District Officers, hosts of the South Antrim Combine 12th of July Demonstration 2023. Pic Credit: Norman Briggs, rnbphotographyni Photo: Norman Briggs, rnbphotographyni