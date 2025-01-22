Ballintoy's Margaret urges public to enter NIHE's Rural Community Awards search for unsung heroes

By The Newsroom
Published 22nd Jan 2025, 11:22 BST
A Ballintoy woman who was named as the NI Housing Executive’s Community Champion 2024 is urging the public to get involved with the body’s award scheme.

Winner of Last Year’s Community Champion Award in the North region was long-term Housing Executive tenant Margaret Reid. Margaret is Chairperson of Young at Heart, a group formed in 1998 which strives to combat isolation by socially connecting the over 55s in Ballintoy and

surrounding areas.

Reflecting upon her year as Community Champion Margaret said: “We have had a great year. We used the prize money from the award to organise a barbecue and entertainment for the group last summer.

Launching the Housing Executive’s recent Rural Community Awards competition is, from left, Noeleen Connolly, Housing Executive Team Leader, Ballycastle and Ballymoney, Margaret Reid, last year’s Rural Community Champion and Chairperson of Young at Heart in Ballintoy and Eoin McKinney, Housing Executive Rural Officer. CREDIT NIHELaunching the Housing Executive’s recent Rural Community Awards competition is, from left, Noeleen Connolly, Housing Executive Team Leader, Ballycastle and Ballymoney, Margaret Reid, last year’s Rural Community Champion and Chairperson of Young at Heart in Ballintoy and Eoin McKinney, Housing Executive Rural Officer. CREDIT NIHE
"I am involved in so much in the community that people often say to me, ‘I don’t know how you do it.’ I do it because I love it but it’s getting harder and I can’t do it forever.

“I would love to see younger people getting involved with the group. So please, if you are in your mid-50s and passionate about your community please come along and get involved with Young At Heart.”

Nominations highlighting those making a difference at the grassroots in rural communities are wanted before the competition deadline of 4pm on Friday, February 21.

There are three awards on offer:

The Community Champion award is open to extraordinary individuals nominated by the rural community group they represent. The group will win £500 and there will be a prize for the individual.

Rural Community Spirit award is open to all community groups based in rural areas who work together to make their village or small settlement a better place to live. The winning group will receive £1,000.

Cleaner and Greener Rural Community award, sponsored by Northern Ireland Housing Council, rewards and encourages those rural communities who have come together to protect and enhance their built and natural environment and to promote sustainability with their residents. The winning group will receive £1,000.

There will be winners in both the Housing Executive’s North and South Regions. To nominate your local Unsung Hero via the Rural Community Awards, visit www.nihe.gov.uk and search for Rural Community Awards, or alternatively email [email protected] to request an application form.

Completed application forms should be returned to the Housing Executive by 4pm on Friday, February, 21.

