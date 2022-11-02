Entitled Hymns from Home, the album harks back to time the Getty family spent in Northern Ireland during the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Many of these hymns were first sung by the Getty family as part of their weekly Family Hymn Sings that began around the first week of the global pandemic, inviting believers around the world into their home to sing hymns with their family.

Garnering much acclaim, the hymns were covered by media outlets such as Fox News and accrued over 14 million viewers worldwide.

Keith and Kristyn Getty

The award-winning album contains a collection of songs beautifully performed by the family’s young children, including renditions of famous hymns Amazing Grace, All Things Bright and Beautiful as well as the Getty’s-own, Christ Our Hope in Life and Death, one of the fastest growing hymns in the Getty’s catalogue.

The GMA Dove Awards are the foremost international Christian and Gospel music awards, honouring outstanding talent, achievement and musical excellence.

Advertisement

Next year, the Gettys will again return to Belfast for the Sing! World Tour at the SSE Arena and will be joined on stage for the first time in their hometown by their three girls.

Keith Getty said: “Winning Best Children’s Album means the world to us as a family. Getting the recognition from the industry’s pre-eminent Christian music awards is absolutely wonderful.

"The girls have worked so hard and put an incredible amount of energy, creativity and passion into this collection of songs and we hope this comes across to listeners. Looking ahead, we can’t wait to perform the album with our girls live in Belfast next year in front of a sell-out home crowd.