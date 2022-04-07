Ballyboley families support Ukrainian residents

The effort raised £235 for the Ukrainian Humanitarian Fund which will be donated to Disasters Emergency Committee charity.

Commenting on the kindhearted initiative, the principal of the Braepark Road school, Mr Stringer, said: “I am amazed at the generosity of this small community and this proves what a great place Upper Ballyboley really is.”

The school also acted as a drop-off point for donations to be taken to Poland.

Parents and pupils in the new outdoor reading area.

During this charity coffee morning the school also opened their new outside reading area that has been funded by the PTA and all were able to use this on the day.

Mr Stringer added: “This new reading area has really help to encourage our children’s love for reading and has provided a safe space for them to read during break and lunch.

“We plan to share this area with the community more often during the summer term. I would like to thank the PTA for this amazing donation.”