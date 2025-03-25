A public meeting has been organised to address concerns over plans for 65 new homes in Ballycarry.

Called by a number of ‘concerned residents’, it will take place in Ballycarry Community Centre on Wednesday, March 26, at 7.30pm.

The organisers are asking people to attend “our urgent community information session so that together we can stop the proposed planning application for the development of 65 new homes on Main Bentra Road”.

Flagging up the meeting, East Antrim DUP MLA Cheryl Brownlee said: “This will be to address the proposed development of 65 new homes next to St John’s Church, a listed building and historic graveyard. Please plan to attend, share your concerns and ensure your voice is heard.”

Proposed development site at Main Bentra Road. Photo: Local Democracy Reporting Service.

A proposal of application notice for the 3.9 hectare site has been submitted to Mid and East Antrim Borough Council by an agent on behalf of Alan Topping, Millbrook. And a community consultation took place at Ballycarry Community Centre last month.

Speaking to the Local Democracy Reporting Service at the event, where concept plans were on display, Johann Muldoon, managing director, Manor Architects, said the proposed detached and semi-detached houses are to “satisfy needs in the local community”.

Responding to local concerns over publicity for the event, Johann said: “This is the biggest turn out we have had at a public event in the last three years.”

She added: “The (site) owner is as keen as possible to keep the community on side and try to address the desires of the community.”

A number of members of the community in attendance suggested the proposed development was “not in keeping with local heritage”.

Concern over road safety and road infrastructure in the area was also highlighted.

A planning application for 21 new homes on the site was approved by the council’s Planning Committee in December 2021. A planning officer said at the time there would be “no negative impact on St John’s Church, a listed building”.