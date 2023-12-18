A student from Ballycarry Primary School has created the Mayor’s Christmas card this year after winning a borough-wide competition to design it.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Mayor of Mid and East Antrim, Alderman Gerardine Mulvenna, put out an appeal in October to the children of the borough to help her design her Christmas card this year.

The winner was Ballycarry Primary 7 student Serenity Davis, who had her design selected from over 100 entries, all of which showcased a wide range of imagination and creativity as well as stunning Christmas scenes.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Serenity’s card depicted a beautiful snow globe, complete with a very festive tree, snowman, lights, yuletide colours and lovely wording.

The Mayor formally presented the card and a gift to the winner at their primary school. Photo: Mid and East Antrim Borough Council

Commenting on the success of the competition, Alderman Mulvenna said: “I received some incredible artwork from some very talented children for this competition and choosing a winner was difficult. I loved all of the amazing entries however Serenity’s entry stood out immediately – she is a very talented young artist.

“My Christmas card goes to a number of people including politicians, freemen, community members, businesses, schools and churches, so Serenity’s amazing talent will certainly be appreciated by a lot of people across Mid and East Antrim.”

There were also four runners-up with cards designed by Cora Gorman, Orla Maguire, Valentina Zhang and Katie Crilly.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Mayor formally presented the card and a gift to the winner at their primary school.