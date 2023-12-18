Ballycarry pupil wins Mayor's Christmas card competition
Mayor of Mid and East Antrim, Alderman Gerardine Mulvenna, put out an appeal in October to the children of the borough to help her design her Christmas card this year.
The winner was Ballycarry Primary 7 student Serenity Davis, who had her design selected from over 100 entries, all of which showcased a wide range of imagination and creativity as well as stunning Christmas scenes.
Serenity’s card depicted a beautiful snow globe, complete with a very festive tree, snowman, lights, yuletide colours and lovely wording.
Commenting on the success of the competition, Alderman Mulvenna said: “I received some incredible artwork from some very talented children for this competition and choosing a winner was difficult. I loved all of the amazing entries however Serenity’s entry stood out immediately – she is a very talented young artist.
“My Christmas card goes to a number of people including politicians, freemen, community members, businesses, schools and churches, so Serenity’s amazing talent will certainly be appreciated by a lot of people across Mid and East Antrim.”
There were also four runners-up with cards designed by Cora Gorman, Orla Maguire, Valentina Zhang and Katie Crilly.
The Mayor formally presented the card and a gift to the winner at their primary school.
The winner and the runners up were also invited to meet the Mayor in her Parlour recently where they also received some gifts.