Ballycastle artist Bridgeen Butler will be showing a number of her paintings at the recently announced Irish Palette Exhibition.

This exhibition will be held in The Engine Room Gallery, 59 North Street, Belfast, from March 6-29.

Bridgeen took up painting as a hobby six years ago when she had to retire from her job due to a health issue. “My family think that what was once a pastime has now grown into an obsession,” said Bridgeen, “but I make no apologies for this as I have discovered a passion for painting and find it one of the most enjoyable and therapeutic ways to spend my time.”

Bridgeen has been a member of the Irish Palette since it was formed in 2021. This collective came together, while each of the members was taking part in an online international arts development programme called the Creative Visionary Programme. The Irish Palette was initially established as a support group on Facebook, for the Irish students on CVP, to engage easily at a more local level.

Local artist Bridgeen Butler will be showing a number of her paintings at the recently announced Irish Palette Exhibition. CREDIT BRIDGEEN BUTLER

However as the collective grew in number, familiarity and ambition, they now put on art exhibitions across the island of Ireland. The Irish Palette at The Engine Room, Belfast is their latest show and will showcase the work of 19 working artists from across Ireland, providing an eclectic display of unique and exciting works.

Bridgeen has found being part of this collective has provided her with amazing support and encouragement as she continues to develop her confidence and skills in the challenging arena of artmaking, promotion and exhibiting. New friendships have been formed and new opportunities are constantly being presented, in an environment that she said would be very difficult to navigate as a solo artist.

Bridgeen invites anyone who may be visiting Belfast in March to call in and see the exhibition. She said: “As the Irish Palette has members from across the entire island of Ireland, we are in such a good position to find out about other venues and art events that we might visit.

"It is our ambition to bring new art to new audiences wherever we can. I would be hoping that perhaps a north coast exhibition will be on the Irish Palette’s programme in the future.”