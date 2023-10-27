Ballycastle branch of RBL announce details for Remembrance Sunday
The launch of the Poppy Appeal for 2023, also took place. Poppies will be available in local retailers and a collection will take place on Saturday, November 4. A branch spokesperson said: “We are very grateful to all those who support this worthy cause year on year.”
The annual remembrance service will take place on Sunday, November 12, at the War Memorial, Quay Road, meeting at 10.30am for the service at 10.45am.
This will be followed by a short service at the war graves, Bonamargy Friary. A special invitation is extended to the public to join this occasion to remember those from Ballycastle and surrounding area who served and made the ultimate sacrifice.
The evening service will take place in St James’s Church of Ireland, Church Road, at 7pm. Community representatives and the public are invited to join on this occasion.