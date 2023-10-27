Register
BREAKING
UK Space Agency -Axiom deal will see first all-UK space mission
NHS waiting lists could reach 8m by next summer
Senior Tory names himself as MP arrested on suspicion of rape
1.7m people could have dementia in the UK by 2040
UK calls for 'pause' in Israel-Hamas conflict but rejects ceasefire
At least 16 dead in shooting in Maine as suspect still at large

Ballycastle branch of RBL announce details for Remembrance Sunday

The Annual General Meeting of Ballycastle branch of The Royal British Legion took place on Thursday in Ramoan Parish Centre, Ballycastle.
By Una Culkin
Published 27th Oct 2023, 11:19 BST
Updated 27th Oct 2023, 11:19 BST
The Ballycastle branch of the RBL have launched their annual Poppy Appeal. Credit PixabayThe Ballycastle branch of the RBL have launched their annual Poppy Appeal. Credit Pixabay
The Ballycastle branch of the RBL have launched their annual Poppy Appeal. Credit Pixabay

The launch of the Poppy Appeal for 2023, also took place. Poppies will be available in local retailers and a collection will take place on Saturday, November 4. A branch spokesperson said: “We are very grateful to all those who support this worthy cause year on year.”

The annual remembrance service will take place on Sunday, November 12, at the War Memorial, Quay Road, meeting at 10.30am for the service at 10.45am.

This will be followed by a short service at the war graves, Bonamargy Friary. A special invitation is extended to the public to join this occasion to remember those from Ballycastle and surrounding area who served and made the ultimate sacrifice.

The evening service will take place in St James’s Church of Ireland, Church Road, at 7pm. Community representatives and the public are invited to join on this occasion.