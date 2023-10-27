The Annual General Meeting of Ballycastle branch of The Royal British Legion took place on Thursday in Ramoan Parish Centre, Ballycastle.

The Ballycastle branch of the RBL have launched their annual Poppy Appeal. Credit Pixabay

The launch of the Poppy Appeal for 2023, also took place. Poppies will be available in local retailers and a collection will take place on Saturday, November 4. A branch spokesperson said: “We are very grateful to all those who support this worthy cause year on year.”

The annual remembrance service will take place on Sunday, November 12, at the War Memorial, Quay Road, meeting at 10.30am for the service at 10.45am.

This will be followed by a short service at the war graves, Bonamargy Friary. A special invitation is extended to the public to join this occasion to remember those from Ballycastle and surrounding area who served and made the ultimate sacrifice.