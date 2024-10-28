The Poppy Appeal was officially launched at the AGM of the Ballycastle branch of The Royal British Legion in Ramoan Parish Centre, Ballycastle, on October 24.

The Chairman welcomed members and reminded them of arrangements for Remembrance Sunday – the service at the War Memorial will take place on Sunday, November 10, at 10.45am with the Muster at 10.30am.

This will be followed by a Service of Remembrance in Ballycastle Presbyterian Church at 11.45am. After this a short service will take place at the War Graves, Bonamargy Friary.

Rathlin Island Remembrance will be on Sunday 17th November, 17. The church service will be followed by wreath laying at the war graves on the island and then at sea to commemorate the sailors who lost their lives on board HMS Drake and HMS Brisk.

At the meeting, President Dr Michael Colohan, Chairman Mr James McCurdy, and Poppy Appeal Organiser, Mrs Eileen McAlister launched the 2024 appeal, along with members of the branch.