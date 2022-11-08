Between them, they have over 60 years’ service and have attended thousands of call outs.
Congratulations to Station Officer Daniel McAuley, CRO Colm McBride and CRO Gareth McKellar who were presented their medals by Rob Stevenson, Coastal Operations Area Commander for Area 16.
1. Coastguard awards
Ballycastle Coastguard CRO Colm McBride accepts his H.M.Coastguard Long Service and Good Conduct Medal for 20 years' service from Rob Stevenson, Coastal Operations Area Commander for area 16
Photo: s
2. Medal presentations
Ballycastle Coastguards Daniel McAuley, Gareth McKellar and Colm McBride accept their H.M.Coastguard Long Service and Good Conduct Medals for 20 years service from Rob Stevenson, Coastal Operations Area Commander for area 16. They are pictured with the team and family and friends
Photo: s
3. Medal presentation
Ballycastle Coastguard CRO Gareth McKellar receives his H.M. Coastguard Long Service and Good Conduct Medal for 20 years' service from Rob Stevenson, Coastal Operations Area Commander for area 16
Photo: s
4. Congratulations
Ballycastle Coastguard CRO Gareth McKellar and Gordon Munro, retired Senior Coastal Operations Officer with his Long Service and Good Conduct Medal for 20 years' service
Photo: s