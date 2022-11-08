Register
Congratulations to the Ballycastle Coastguards

Ballycastle Coastguards' long service medals

Three members of Ballycastle Coastguard Team have received their H.M. Coastguard Long Service and Good Conduct Medal for 20 years’ service.

By Una Culkin
5 minutes ago
Updated 8th Nov 2022, 3:31pm

Between them, they have over 60 years’ service and have attended thousands of call outs.

Congratulations to Station Officer Daniel McAuley, CRO Colm McBride and CRO Gareth McKellar who were presented their medals by Rob Stevenson, Coastal Operations Area Commander for Area 16.

1. Coastguard awards

Ballycastle Coastguard CRO Colm McBride accepts his H.M.Coastguard Long Service and Good Conduct Medal for 20 years' service from Rob Stevenson, Coastal Operations Area Commander for area 16

Photo: s

Photo Sales

2. Medal presentations

Ballycastle Coastguards Daniel McAuley, Gareth McKellar and Colm McBride accept their H.M.Coastguard Long Service and Good Conduct Medals for 20 years service from Rob Stevenson, Coastal Operations Area Commander for area 16. They are pictured with the team and family and friends

Photo: s

Photo Sales

3. Medal presentation

Ballycastle Coastguard CRO Gareth McKellar receives his H.M. Coastguard Long Service and Good Conduct Medal for 20 years' service from Rob Stevenson, Coastal Operations Area Commander for area 16

Photo: s

Photo Sales

4. Congratulations

Ballycastle Coastguard CRO Gareth McKellar and Gordon Munro, retired Senior Coastal Operations Officer with his Long Service and Good Conduct Medal for 20 years' service

Photo: s

Photo Sales
