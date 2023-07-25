A Ballycastle school has paid tribute to an ‘inspiring and dedicated’ teacher who passed away at the weekend.

In a post on Facebook, Ballycastle High School said: “It is with great sadness that we mark the passing of Mrs Rosemary Cochrane on Saturday 22nd July.

"Mrs Cochrane, formerly Miss Black, joined Ballycastle High School as a member of the English department in September 2009. In that time, she participated fully in the life of the school from writing and directing several school plays to coaching the Year 8 Hockey team.

"She was a dedicated classroom teacher, inspiring and touching the lives of the many pupils that she taught. Mrs Cochrane will be remembered fondly and deeply missed by all in our school community.

Ballycastle High School has paid tribute to 'dedicated and inspiring' teacher Mrs Rosemary Cochrane who passed away at the weekend. Credit Ballycastle High School

"Our thoughts and prayers go to her husband Richard, her three children, James, Arthur and Sean and her wider family circle.”