Ballycastle hotel checks in a guest by the name of Bond...James Bond

The staff of a Ballycastle hotel were left ‘shaken not stirred’ when a rather famous face checked in with them yesterday.

By Una Culkin
6 minutes ago
Updated 28th Feb 2023, 2:30pm

James Bond star Pierce Brosnan was a guest at the Salthouse Hotel in the seaside resort.

In a post on social media, The Salthouse wrote: “Reservation for Bond… James Bond. We had the pleasure of welcoming Mr Pierce Brosnan to stay and dine at the hotel last night.

"We wish him all the best in his new movie.”

Actor Pierce Brosnan with staff from Ballycastle's Salthouse Hotel
Pierce Brosnan played James Bond four times: GoldenEye (1995), Tomorrow Never Dies (1997), The World Is Not Enough (1999), and Die Another Day (2002).

He is currently filming a new romantic blockbuster at various locations in Northern Ireland, with BAFTA award-winner Helena Bonham Carter.

Polly Steele is directing the Irish story Four Letters of Love based on Niall Williams' international bestselling novel.

Brosnan, Bonham Carter and Golden Globe winner Gabriel Byrne star as parents of fated lovers played by up-and-coming actors Fionn O’Shea and Ann Skelly.

