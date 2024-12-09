The Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens has hosted a reception in recognition of the achievements of local musician and Irish dancer Larissa Fleck.

The talented 18-year-old from Ballycastle, is a national title holder in both Festival Irish dancing and the Irish harp. Larissa is a former pupil of Dalriada school and is currently in her first year at Exeter University studying medicine.

She commenced her dancing journey at the age of seven with the well-known Portstewart based Innova Irish Dance Company and gradually rose to the top, winning her first regional championship at Ballymena in 2018.

Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens, Councillor Ciarán McQuillan said: “I was delighted to welcome Larissa and her family to acknowledge her incredible music and dance achievements.

Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens, Councillor Ciarán McQuillan has hosted a reception to celebrate the success of local musician and Irish dancer Larissa Fleck. Pictured with the Mayor and Larrissa are her mother Pamela and father Ivan. Back row (l-r) Heather Montgomery, Head of Music Dalriada School, Catherine Sands (co-leader of Ballycastle Comhaltas), Patricia and Catherine Lamont, Innova Irish Dance Company, Larrisa’s grandmother Olive Fleck and Marie Kinney (head of Ballycastle Comhaltas). CREDIT CCGBC

“I commend her dedication and passion in both disciplines, Larissa sets a fantastic example for young people to follow, showing that with hard work you can achieve your dreams. It is fantastic to see young talent from our Council area achieve such great success.”

Larissa’s love for playing music sits hand in hand alongside Irish dancing. She started playing piano at the age of five, with harp, violin, and flute added in quick succession. Time was also found to learn the fiddle, traditional flute, tin whistle, concertina and even the uilleann pipes at Ballycastle Comhaltas.

Larissa added: “I am honoured to be recognised by the Mayor for the success I have had in both Irish dancing and music.

“I owe my passion and success to my highly talented teachers over the years: Dalriada school music department whose head is the gifted Mrs Heather Montgomery. Catherine Lamont and Kyra Archibald from Innova, Marie Kinney and Catherine Sands, leaders of the Comhaltas and accomplished harpist Grainne Meyer.

“I have been truly privileged to perform to sellout audiences in many countries around the world. In August of this year, I was selected for the Riverdance summer school at the Gaiety Theatre in Dublin. This was a truly amazing experience.”

Larissa remains committed to Irish dancing and music. She will compete in the Northern Ireland Irish dancing championships in February 2025, and she has joined the orchestra at Exeter university and will take part in a tour to Lille in April 2025.