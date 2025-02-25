A Ballycastle man is in training for his FIFTEENTH marathon and is hoping to raise lots of money for the British Heart Foundation in the process.

Ballycastle runner Paul Quinn is lacing up his trainers once again to take on the Manchester Marathon on April 27 in support of the British Heart Foundation (BHF).

Having previously completed numerous marathons, including London in 2023 and 2024, Paul is no stranger to endurance challenges. However, this latest fundraising effort holds special significance as he raises awareness and vital funds for the BHF ground breaking work.

Paul’s journey into running began nine years ago, when he was encouraged by a close friend to take charge of his health. Eight months later, he completed his first half marathon and he hasn't looked back since.

Ballycastle man will take on the Manchester Marathon in aid of the British Heart Foundation. CREDIT MCAULEY MULTIMEDIA

To date, he has run over 50 half marathons, countless 10Ks, and 14 full marathons. He credits Ballycastle Runners with keeping him motivated and providing a supportive and welcoming running community. Paul said: “Anyone can run. Sometimes you think, I will go another night, but it’s just about putting on your trainers and getting out there. The feeling afterwards is always worth it!”

He is now calling on friends, family, and the wider community to support his fundraising efforts.

Paul added: “It’s only thanks to support from people like us that the BHF can continue to develop new treatments and discover new cures.”

Anyone wishing to donate to Paul’s fundraising Manchester marathon run can do so by going to JustGiving.