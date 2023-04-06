Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
18 hours ago More than 500 asylum seekers to be housed on barge off coast
39 minutes ago All the major financial changes happening in April - full list
42 minutes ago Most expensive place to buy a seaside home in Britain revealed
2 hours ago Your smart watch can reveal signs of heart failure, study says
3 hours ago Maundy Thursday 2023 - when is it and how it’s celebrated
15 hours ago Nicola Sturgeon had ‘no prior knowledge’ of husbands arrest

Ballycastle Museum awarded £200k by National Lottery Heritage Fund grant

Causeway Coast and Glens Museum Services have received funding from The National Lottery Heritage Fund for their Ballycastle Museum project.

By Una Culkin
Published 6th Apr 2023, 07:06 BST
Updated 6th Apr 2023, 07:06 BST

Made possible by National Lottery players, the project aims to restore, extend, and refurbish Ballycastle Museum over the next three and a half years.

Development funding of £202,981 has been awarded by The National Lottery Heritage Fund to help Causeway Coast and Glens Museum Services progress their plans to apply for a National Lottery delivery grant of around £1.6 million at a later date.

The Council aims to carry out an enhanced community engagement programme along with a number of developments to extend the museum’s opening season, benefiting both the local community and visitors alike, and to improve accessibility to the museum building and its collection.

Most Popular
The Mayor of the Causeway Coast and Glens, Cllr Ivor Wallace with Stella Byrne from The National Lottery Heritage Fund.The Mayor of the Causeway Coast and Glens, Cllr Ivor Wallace with Stella Byrne from The National Lottery Heritage Fund.
The Mayor of the Causeway Coast and Glens, Cllr Ivor Wallace with Stella Byrne from The National Lottery Heritage Fund.

The 18th century, Grade B+ listed building will be restored and extended, allowing for the creation of new gallery, workshop, and public research spaces, as well as accommodating accessible toilets and lifts.

New interpretation will be provided of the area’s heritage, exploring the archaeology and history of Ballycastle from earliest times, through the creation of the 18th century industrial town, to the Arts and Crafts Revival movement, local folklore, and more recent social history.

Mayor of the Causeway Coast and Glens, Cllr Ivor Wallace, said: “We’re delighted to have received this support thanks to National Lottery players. The conservation-led restoration of Ballycastle Museum will create a new, accessible, museum destination in the town to showcase our area’s unique heritage.

“Restoring the listed building will revitalise this part of the town and help broaden the attraction of the high street. This project presents a wonderful opportunity to fulfil our vision of a thriving, well connected and vibrant Ballycastle that capitalises on its setting and distinctiveness and unlocks ambition and positive regeneration across the town.

The Mayor of the Causeway Coast and Glens, Cllr Ivor Wallace with Stella Byrne from The National Lottery Heritage Fund and members of the Friends of Ballycastle Museum.The Mayor of the Causeway Coast and Glens, Cllr Ivor Wallace with Stella Byrne from The National Lottery Heritage Fund and members of the Friends of Ballycastle Museum.
The Mayor of the Causeway Coast and Glens, Cllr Ivor Wallace with Stella Byrne from The National Lottery Heritage Fund and members of the Friends of Ballycastle Museum.

“Working with local people, the project will allow us to breathe new life into a museum and heritage hub that will support accredited training programmes and other volunteer opportunities.”

Stella Byrne, Head of Investment at The National Lottery Heritage Fund said: “This project shows great potential to benefit the local community and visitors to the town and be a catalyst to boost the local economy and regenerate Ballycastle’s Conservation Area."

Read More
Principals get sneak peek of Northern Regional College’s new Coleraine campus
The Mayor of the Causeway Coast and Glens, Cllr Ivor Wallace, councillors Cara McShane and Cllr Margaret-Anne McKillop, and council staff, with Stella Byrne from The National Lottery Heritage Fund, and members of the Friends of Ballycastle Museum.The Mayor of the Causeway Coast and Glens, Cllr Ivor Wallace, councillors Cara McShane and Cllr Margaret-Anne McKillop, and council staff, with Stella Byrne from The National Lottery Heritage Fund, and members of the Friends of Ballycastle Museum.
The Mayor of the Causeway Coast and Glens, Cllr Ivor Wallace, councillors Cara McShane and Cllr Margaret-Anne McKillop, and council staff, with Stella Byrne from The National Lottery Heritage Fund, and members of the Friends of Ballycastle Museum.
Causeway CoastNational LotteryCouncil