Ballycastle Rotary Club host Gala Ball to mark anniversary

June 18 in the Marine Hotel is the date for the event which will be an opportunity to celebrate achievements both large and small and proceeds raised will be in support of Cancer Research through local contacts and also Rotary Charities.
A drinks reception, five course meal and live music by Altagore are in store for participants.
Dress code is black tie or smart attire and tickets are £40 – available from the hotel (028 207 62222), Eventbrite or by contacting 07936280908. For those who wish to dance but not dine, entry after the meal will be £10 per person, payable at the door.