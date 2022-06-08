Loading...

Ballycastle Rotary Club host Gala Ball to mark anniversary

To mark the important milestone, The Rotary Club of Ballycastle are busy preparing for a Gala Ball to acknowledge a decade of activities in the town.

By Una Culkin
Wednesday, 8th June 2022, 2:42 pm

June 18 in the Marine Hotel is the date for the event which will be an opportunity to celebrate achievements both large and small and proceeds raised will be in support of Cancer Research through local contacts and also Rotary Charities.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter

A drinks reception, five course meal and live music by Altagore are in store for participants.

Dress code is black tie or smart attire and tickets are £40 – available from the hotel (028 207 62222), Eventbrite or by contacting 07936280908. For those who wish to dance but not dine, entry after the meal will be £10 per person, payable at the door.

Read More

Read More
John is Platinum Champion
The Rotary Club