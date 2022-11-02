With that in mind, members of Ballycastle Rotary Club, suitably attired, enjoyed a brisk walk around Portrush on a typically ‘fresh’ Autumn day.

The reason for such an occasion was threefold. Firstly, all participants donated £10 to Smile Train – a Rotary endorsed organisation providing comprehensive care to individuals born with cleft conditions. Estimates indicate that there are currently 5,000,000 people affected, most living beyond the reach of existing hospital treatment.

The organisation is committed to increasing access to care and corrective surgery.

Members of Ballycastle Rotary step out at Portrush's West Strand

Secondly, in keeping with Rotary International’s environmental agenda, participants were keen to amass steps which in turn are registered via the wearer’s smart device on the ‘Treekly’ App. The Treekly challenge is to maintain a daily walking habit of 5000 steps. On hitting the 5 day target, a Mangrove tree is planted in Madagascar by a variety of eco-charities at no cost to the walker.

All trees planted can be found in your own virtual forest on the App. Individuals can view their personal Climate Impact Score, join with groups, or compete against each other (or other teams) for bragging rights!

Advertisement

President, Diana Evans, is keen to encourage everyone to check out the App which is freely available to download.