Ballycastle Rotary members ‘rambling’
‘There’s no such thing as bad weather – only inappropriate clothing.’
With that in mind, members of Ballycastle Rotary Club, suitably attired, enjoyed a brisk walk around Portrush on a typically ‘fresh’ Autumn day.
The reason for such an occasion was threefold. Firstly, all participants donated £10 to Smile Train – a Rotary endorsed organisation providing comprehensive care to individuals born with cleft conditions. Estimates indicate that there are currently 5,000,000 people affected, most living beyond the reach of existing hospital treatment.
The organisation is committed to increasing access to care and corrective surgery.
Most Popular
Secondly, in keeping with Rotary International’s environmental agenda, participants were keen to amass steps which in turn are registered via the wearer’s smart device on the ‘Treekly’ App. The Treekly challenge is to maintain a daily walking habit of 5000 steps. On hitting the 5 day target, a Mangrove tree is planted in Madagascar by a variety of eco-charities at no cost to the walker.
All trees planted can be found in your own virtual forest on the App. Individuals can view their personal Climate Impact Score, join with groups, or compete against each other (or other teams) for bragging rights!
Advertisement
President, Diana Evans, is keen to encourage everyone to check out the App which is freely available to download.
Completing the trinity of reasons was the promise of a first class meal in the Harbour Bistro – highlighting and supporting great causes fairly builds an appetite. Thanks to all who ventured out and we shall be donating £130 to Smile Train.