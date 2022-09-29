Ballycastle service of thanksgiving
Ballycastle District LOL 23 are holding a Service of Thanksgiving for the life of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II on Sunday, October 9 at 3:00pm
The service will be held in Ramoan Presbyterian Church, Moyarget at 3pm.
Sisters and brethren are asked to assemble at Moyarget Protestant Hall at 2:30pm. Members of the public are invited to join with members at the service.
There will be a collection in aid of local charities and the preacher will be Rev Bobbie Stevenson.