Ballycastle tow path closed temporarily, says Causeway Coast and Glens Council
Ballycastle Tow path has been closed temporarily.
Posting on social media, Causeway Coast and Glens Council said that due to essential works associated with the construction of Ballycastle Leisure Centre, the Tow Path had closed on Wednesday (August 27).
The statement continued: “Works are expected to last two days, with the Tow Path opening again on Saturday 30th August.
"Council apologises for any inconvenience this may cause.”