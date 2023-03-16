Register
Ballyclare businesses back 'Connected Cafes' effort

Three cafes in Ballyclare are showing support for Antrim and Newtownabbey Loneliness Network’s ‘Connected Cafes’ scheme.

By The Newsroom
Published 16th Mar 2023, 17:07 GMT
Updated 16th Mar 2023, 17:07 GMT

Time, Bees Knees and Caffe 3 in Ballyclare, alongside the cafe in Tesco, Antrim, now have a designated table where customers can sit if they are happy to connect with others while enjoying a cuppa.

The initiative aims to address loneliness and reduce isolation by creating an opportunity for people to come together for a chat. This follows the success of the introduction of Chatty Benches across the borough which also provides a place for people to talk and interact.

Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Ald Stephen Ross said: “I am delighted that four further Connected Cafes have been launched. It is a great initiative and I will look forward to this being established in more coffee shops across the borough.”

Denise McClenaghan (NHSCT), Cllr Norrie Ramsay, Jamaine Woodside (Caffe 3), Leah Glass (NHSCT), Sophie McCorriston (Caffe 3), Valerie Adams (Chairperson of the Antrim and Newtownabbey Loneliness Network), Ald Stephen Ross and Cllr Noreen McClelland.
Valerie Adams, Chairperson of the Antrim and Newtownabbey Loneliness Network commented: “The expansion of Connected Cafes (part of the Chatty Cafes initiative) to Ballyclare has come about through the collaboration of the Keeping Connected Sub Group and elected representatives who recognise the value of a Connected Cafe.

“I would thank the cafes and individuals involved for their vision and their integral role in addressing loneliness throughout Antrim and Newtownabbey.”

The Loneliness Network comprises of the Northern Health and Social Care Trust, Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council alongside others in the statutory, voluntary and community sectors. The network aims to raise awareness of loneliness, share best practice and learning on ways to prevent and address loneliness, and encourage championing of tackling loneliness across the borough.

Leah Glass, Health and Wellbeing Locality Lead at the Northern Trust explained: “Loneliness is becoming an increasing problem and, as well as affecting quality of life, it can also lead to health difficulties. Although this is a small gesture actions like this can make all the difference for people and give them the opportunity to make important connections.

"We are delighted to be working in partnership with the community to address the health and social care needs of our local population and make a real impact on the ground.”

